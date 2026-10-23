Protecting farmers’ interests, dignity Centre’s top priority, says Chouhan

Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shivraj Chouhan on Thursday said protecting the dignity and self-respect of farmers and farming remained a top priority of the Centre, asserting that he considered himself a servant of farmers and would not allow their honour to be compromised. Chouhan advised farmers owning three to five acres to begin natural farming on at least one acre, learn the complete process and assess its benefits before expanding it to the remaining land. (HT Photo)

Addressing a Kisan Chaupal at Taraori in Haryana’s Karnal district, where he formally launched the nationwide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’, in presence of Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana, the Union minister said serving farmers was his greatest form of worship.

He called for a balance between modern agricultural practices and traditional knowledge to protect soil health while ensuring that farming remained economically viable.

“This turban is a symbol of farmers’ honour and self-respect, and I will never allow it to be lowered,” he said, reiterating that the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, was committed to safeguarding the interests and dignity of farmers.

Senior scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), and a large number of progressive farmers attended the interaction.

Emphasising the need to protect soil fertility, Chouhan cautioned farmers against excessive and indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers. He clarified that the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ was not aimed at opposing any particular fertiliser but at promoting its balanced and scientific application.

Comparing unnecessary fertiliser use to taking calcium supplements without a medical need, he said excessive application of chemicals could damage the soil’s fertility and increase cultivation costs.

“Farmers must come out of the race of copying one another. If one farmer applies four bags of fertiliser, another should not feel compelled to apply four-and-a-half bags. Get the soil tested through a soil health card and apply only the nutrients required by the crop,” he said.

Addressing farmers’ concerns about natural farming, Chouhan shared his personal experience, saying he cultivated vegetables, fruits and crops on his own farm and practised natural farming himself.

He said natural farming should not be considered a loss-making proposition, provided farmers followed the prescribed scientific methods.

Chouhan advised farmers owning three to five acres to begin natural farming on at least one acre, learn the complete process and assess its benefits before expanding it to the remaining land.

Haryana gets ₹1,343 crore financial nod for 28,422 pucca houses

Additionally, in his capacity as Union minister for rural development, Chouhan handed over a letter of financial approval for ₹1,343.06 crore to the Haryana government, through for the construction of 28,422 pucca houses for poor families in Haryana under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G).

The Union minister also praised Haryana’s farmers for the reported sharp decline in stubble-burning incidents this year, crediting their growing awareness and adoption of crop-residue management techniques, including the use of super seeders.