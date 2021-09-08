Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protest against deputy DEO in Ludhiana: Teacher association seek mass leave
Protest against deputy DEO in Ludhiana: Teacher association seek mass leave

The dispute occurred after deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh allegedly reprimanded a teacher, Sapandeep Kaur, deputed in Government Primary School in Ludhiana’s Sahnewal early this month, following which she allegedly suffered a paralysis attack and was hospitalised
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:36 AM IST

Hundreds of teachers from different blocks of Ludhiana applied for a mass leave to participate in the protest to be held against deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh Saini outside the DC office on Thursday.

The dispute occurred after Kuldeep Singh allegedly reprimanded a teacher, Sapandeep Kaur, deputed in Government Primary School in Sahnewal early this month, following which she allegedly suffered a paralysis attack and was hospitalised.

The teacher associations are once again up in arms against Singh, demanding strict action or else warning to stage a huge protest at Mini Secretariat on September 9.

In one such letter to the block primary education officer, Khanna-1, jointly signed by around 50 teachers, they accused Singh of harassing and misbehaving with the teachers on various occasions. The teachers’ union have demanded police action against the deputy DEO.

General secretary, Elementary Teachers’ Union, Ludhiana, Parminder Chauahan said that teachers won’t stop raising their voices against the tainted officer until the department and the police take stern action against him. “We have jointly applied for leave and will gherao the DC office protesting against Kuldeep Singh,” Chauahan said.

The incident had occurred when a vaccination drive was going on in the school premises. After the school had gotten over, both Sapandeep and her colleague Ramandeep Kaur had asked the area municipal councillor to arrange a person who could oversee the inoculation drive and ensure the security of the school furniture and other equipment.

At this, the municipal councillor had allegedly told both the teachers that they could leave the school in the evening after the completion of inoculation drive.

According to the teachers’ union, in the meantime DEO Jaswinder Kaur, deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh and office clerk Harminder Singh Romi had arrived at the scene and allegedly threatened both the teachers of opening a departmental inquiry against them and transferring them to a remote location. Sapandeep was allegedly snubbed so badly that she had fallen unconscious.

Deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh had slammed the allegations as baseless.

