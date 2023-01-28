Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protest against Sandeep Singh at R-Day event: NCP leader accuses K’shetra cops of threatening her

Protest against Sandeep Singh at R-Day event: NCP leader accuses K’shetra cops of threatening her

Two days after she protested against Haryana minister of state Sandeep Singh at a Republic Day event, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sonia Doohan has filed a complaint against Kurukshetra police accusing them of threatening her

Two days after she protested against Haryana minister of state Sandeep Singh at a Republic Day event, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sonia Doohan has filed a complaint against Kurukshetra police accusing them of threatening her.

Accompanied by her supporters, Doohan filed a complaint with the office of the Kurukshetra superintendent of police alleging that some male police personnel had misbehaved with her and a local politician had also tried to choke her with a scarf. She said some cops had also contacted her relatives and threatened to book her under sedition charges and send her to jail for life.

Doohan claimed they had misbehaved with her at the behest of Sandeep Singh and she will take up the issue with the women commission.

Accusing the BJP of protecting Sandeep Singh and not removing him from the cabinet, she claimed that she is getting the support of lakhs of people in the fight for dignity and respect of daughters of Haryana. In an interaction with mediapersons, she urged the people of the state to join the fight to get the government to take action against Sandeep Singh.

When contacted, Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said Doohan has filed a complaint and it is being investigated. He said some people have also filed two complaints against her for creating ruckus at the Republic Day programme. Doohan had objected to unfurling of the Tricolour by Sandeep Singh as he is facing sexual harassment charges.

