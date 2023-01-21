Protest at Mohali’s Singhu border growing by the day

Of late, Punjab has become a land of protests and the one brewing at the YPS Chowk on state capital Chandigarh’s border with Mohali since January 7 bears an uncanny resemblance to the farmers’ agitation at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border that weathered two winters in 2020 and 21.

Over the past fortnight, the agitation spearheaded by the Kaumi Insaaf Morcha, for the release of Sikh prisoners and justice in the 2015 sacrilege cases, has been gathering steam with all protest paraphernalia from tents, washing machines to roti-makers in place and the police watching on from the sidelines.

The weather is no deterrent for the number of tents at the protest site, which is being cleared of bushes by cranes to house more protesters, has only grown even as the temperature dropped below 5° Celsius at night. “Mattresses and quilts have been provided in the tents. There are about 100 tents that can accommodate 10 people each. Around 5,000 people stay here with nihangs guarding the site round the clock,” says Yadvinder Singh, a Ludhiana resident camping at the site.

With protesters seemingly being in for the long haul, cranes are being used to clear vacant land located near the protest site to accommodate further visitors from across Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and even Maharashtra.

Fighting for cause, living on donation

Balwinder Singh, a member of the morcha’s organising committee, says: “We are fighting for a cause, involving the Sikh community. People are donating cash apart from contributing in kind, such as tents, mattresses and even vegetables.”

Tractor-trolleys with speakers blaring Punjabi songs display banners with photos of Sikh prisoners whose release is being sought and posters featuring actor-turned-farm activist late Deep Sidhu.

Makeshift toilets have been put up by the Mohali and Chandigarh administrations, while the protesters have set up a washing station with three machines and tankers supply water round-the-clock at the site.

Youngsters guard the barricaded exit and entry points, while protesters, most of them middle-aged and elderly, camp in the open, enjoying steaming cups of milk and tea. Jathedar Gurmeet Singh from Hazoor Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, sums up the mood at the site, “We are not going anywhere till the Sikh prisoners are released. There have been assurances, but now we want to see them turn into action.”

Local residents turn up for ‘sewa’

A large steam boiler, a machine to dish out chapatis, and endless supplies of milk and vegetables are being arranged by organisers and local residents, who carry out ‘sewa’ at the 24x7 langar (community kitchen). “We are here in the morning and leave at night. Everyday about 12 quintals of flour is prepared,” says Rajinder Kaur, a resident of Phase 7, who has been preparing ‘langar’ since the protest started.

The 15-ft boiler helps prepare food for around 3,000-4,000 people in 20 minutes. A machine that prepares around 1,500 rotis in 30 minutes adds value to the kitchen.

Groups of men and women can be seen readying the space for langar that is partaken by not just the protesters but also local residents and police personnel on duty.

Police step up vigil

Police have pitched tents near the Chandigarh-Mohali border. A fire brigade, police control room (PCR) vehicles mounted with CCTV cameras are stationed at the site to keep a watch on the protesters, some of who have come from Maharashtra, Delhi and neighbouring Haryana, besides Punjab.

The protesters have garnered support from farmer unions, including those who were part of the protest at the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON