Protest outside Vij’s residence: Haryana power utilities staff seek risk allowance, medical cards

Haryana power utilities employees, under the banner of the HSEB Workers’ Union, staged a protest outside the residence of Haryana power minister Anil Vij in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday. They demanded a risk allowance, medical cards, a transparent online transfer policy, and other employee-oriented benefits. Despite persuasion, the protesters refused to lift the dharna and demanded a meeting with the minister, who was in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Workers gathered outside Shastri Colony along NH-44, where Vij’s residence is located, but police stopped them outside the main gate.

Satbir Deswal, secretary, Ambala circle, said that the union submitted a 14-point demand to the state government last year, but there has been no redressal. He said that the union has been seeking risk allowance, medical card, transparency in online transfer policy and other employee-oriented demands.

Despite persuasion, the protesters refused to lift the dharna and demanded a meeting with the minister, who was in Chandigarh. Later in the evening, Vij while returning home got off his vehicle and reached out to the protestors to receive the memorandum. He also personally spoke to a delegation.

The minister said, “I have come among you to accept your memorandum. When I arrived, you were chanting, ‘In the face of every oppression, struggle is our slogan.’ Now, add one more line to it: ‘In the face of every oppression, struggle is our slogan, and Anil Vij is yours.”

After receiving the memorandum, Vij assured them that a joint meeting of union officials and departmental officers would be convened in the coming days to address their demands.