Haryana: Will block NH-44 indefinitely if paddy purchase doesn’t start from September 15: Charuni

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday said that his union members and farmers will block NH-44 near Shahabad in Kurukshetra indefinitely from September 16, if the government does not start paddy purchase from September 15, instead of October 1. Speaking to reporters, Charuni said that several demands related to the agricultural sector, such as increasing the sugarcane state advised price (SAP) to ₹600, starting paddy purchase on September 15 among others. (HT File)

Charuni, along with senior state members, was in Yamunanagar’s Radaur, the assembly constituency of agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, for a kisan mahapanchayat to press for their demands.

Scores of activists and farmers attended the rally at Kamboj Dharamshala, after which the gathering marched toward the minister’s residence.

Police stopped them some distance away, after which Rana reached to accept a memorandum from Charuni.

Speaking to reporters, Charuni said that several demands related to the agricultural sector, such as increasing the sugarcane state advised price (SAP) to ₹600, starting paddy purchase on September 15, releasing the outstanding amount for the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, among others.

“The government must understand that there are now early maturing varieties of paddy, which are ready in 85-90 days. Farmers will soon have their crop ready, and every year, we have to protest for early procurement. This time, too, we have informed the government well in advance to make arrangements. Despite all this, if the government does not start purchase by September 15, I’ve asked the farmers to gather at Shahabad grain market the next day, from where we will march towards NH-44 to block it indefinitely,” he said.

The farmer leader said the government has also been asked to make arrangements regarding the strike by rice millers due to their pending CMR stock from last year.

Meanwhile, Rana said that the state government is continuously working for the interests of farmers and resolving their problems is among their top priorities.

He stated that efforts will be made to resolve the demands raised by the farmers’ union in accordance with the rules by discussing them with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“The paddy procurement was advanced last year and started on September 22. The situation of paddy arrival will be checked and positive action will be taken on demands that the government can meet,” the minister said.