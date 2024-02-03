 Protesters block national highway in Sangrur against YouTuber Bhana Sidhu’s arrest - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Protesters block national highway in Sangrur against YouTuber Bhana Sidhu’s arrest

Protesters block national highway in Sangrur against YouTuber Bhana Sidhu’s arrest

ByKaram Prakash, Sangrur
Feb 03, 2024 02:36 PM IST

Circumventing the tight security arrangements of Punjab Police, hundreds of farmers, along with supporters of social media influencer Bhana Sidhu, reached as close as a few kilometres away from the residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Farmers, along with supporters of social media influencer Bhana Sidhu, protesting on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The protesters blocked the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway and staged a sit-in in the middle of the road, raising slogans against the Punjab Police for arresting Sidhu.

To deter the protesters from reaching the CM house in Sangrur, the entire district has been turned into a fortress with multiple layers of security. Farmer leaders Ruldu Singh Mansa of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Kaka Singh Kokda of BKU Siddhupur were interrupted from marching towards Sangrur to join the protest. Others heading towards the protest site were also rounded up.

ADGP (Law and Order) GS Dhillon, along with Patiala Range DIG HS Bhullar, reached the protest site.

Dhillon, when asked whether the situation could have been managed in a better manner, said, “The situation is very much under control. We will take action if the protesters take law into their hands.”

Sidhu was arrested by the Mohali police on Monday for allegedly seeking extortion, threatening and abusing the owner of an immigration firm. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday.

