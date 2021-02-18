IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesters on track, trains off track in Punjab amid farmers’ rail roko call
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) activists protesting at the Goniana Mandi station in Bathinda district on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) activists protesting at the Goniana Mandi station in Bathinda district on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Protesters on track, trains off track in Punjab amid farmers’ rail roko call

Farmer unions called the rail blockade from 12 noon to 4pm to press for their demand to repeal the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST

Scores of farmers and activists protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws gathered on rail tracks across Punjab in response to the rail roko (blockade) call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha from 12 noon to 4pm on Thursday, with railway officials stopping trains at stations as a precautionary measure.

Farm union activists blocked the tracks at more than 40 spots in Ferozepur railway division that covers most of Punjab. A large number of women also joined the agitators in the south Punjab region of Malwa, demanding the Centre roll back the farm laws.

Officials said security was tightened to handle any untoward situation.

Rail services to resume after protesters vacate tracks

Ferozepur divisional manager Rajesh Agarwal said no train was cancelled or diverted on Thursday in view of the agitation. “Train services in the division, comprising a major part of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, ran as scheduled till 11.30am. After that, trains were stopped till 4pm at main stations,” he said.

Train services will be resumed after the protesters vacate rail tracks. “Following the railway track safety audit, trains will be back in service. The railway authorities are in constant touch with the state police administration,” the DRM added.

Rail blockades in Sangrur, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib

Hundreds of farmers laid siege to rail tracks at multiple locations in Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

Trains running under the Ambala rail division were halted at major stations across the region so that passengers were not inconvenienced, officials said.

“No train has been cancelled and no untoward incident has been reported,” the Ambala ADRM (Operations) Pankaj Gupta said.

Besides the repeal of the farm laws, the protesters demanded the release of activists arrested after the January 26 violence in Delhi. Protests were held at Shambu, Patiala and Nabha in Patiala district and at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Rail blockades were also held in neighbouring Sunam, Sangrur and Barnala besides Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) activists protesting at the Goniana Mandi station in Bathinda district on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) activists protesting at the Goniana Mandi station in Bathinda district on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Protesters on track, trains off track in Punjab amid farmers’ rail roko call

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Farmer unions called the rail blockade from 12 noon to 4pm to press for their demand to repeal the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 18th century British-era building, formerly known as Viceregal Lodge, that houses the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla . (HT file photo)
The 18th century British-era building, formerly known as Viceregal Lodge, that houses the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla . (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Post-Covid, Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla opens doors for tourists

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Nearly 2 lakh tourists visited the British-era 18th century building, formerly known as Viceregal Lodge, every year before the lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal (white turban) celebrates in Bathinda (twitter.com/MSBADAL)
Congress leader and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal (white turban) celebrates in Bathinda (twitter.com/MSBADAL)
chandigarh news

Amid farm stir, Congress wins key local body polls in Punjab

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh termed the results as a validation of his government’s policies and the rejection of anti-people and anti-farmer parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image
Representative image
chandigarh news

589 athletes to compete at national athletics meet in Chandigarh on Feb 21

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:25 AM IST
The National Cross Country Championship athletics meet is being held in Chandigarh after almost a decade
READ FULL STORY
Close
Top seed Manika Batra playing during the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Top seed Manika Batra playing during the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
chandigarh news

Table tennis nationals: Manika, Sreeja through to semi-finals

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:24 AM IST
Top seed Manika Batra moved into the semi-finals of the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday with an impressive 4-3 win over Archana Kamath
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image
Representative image
chandigarh news

Organ Donation: Brain-dead Mohali man gives new lease of life to two

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Before he passed away, a 55-year-old Mohali resident gave a new lease of life to two terminally-ill kidney patients, at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) had initiated strategic action plans based on three broad principles of social media engagement, community involvement and implementation of pilot intervention at Sukhna Lake and in Sector 36 to promote cycling. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) had initiated strategic action plans based on three broad principles of social media engagement, community involvement and implementation of pilot intervention at Sukhna Lake and in Sector 36 to promote cycling. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Cycle4Change challenge: Chandigarh shortlisted for second round

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:13 AM IST
As many as 107 cities had participated in the challenge aimed at making cities cycling-friendly post-Covid
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panjab University has told court that it has initiated process to hold the elections. (HT file)
Panjab University has told court that it has initiated process to hold the elections. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Panjab University senate polls: HC reserves order on plea of ex-senators

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:11 AM IST
The plea alleges that the political party at the Centre and people affiliated with it are deliberately delaying the polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khap representatives during a meeting in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka /HT)
Khap representatives during a meeting in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka /HT)
chandigarh news

Farmers’ stir: Khaps agree to follow Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s lead

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Farmer leaders say will intensify stir if laws are not repealed; condemn Dalal’s statement on farmers’ deaths
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Photo for representation only)
(Photo for representation only)
chandigarh news

65-year-old Chandigarh woman loses gold bangles after accepting lift

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:05 AM IST
A 65-year-old woman lost her gold bangles to a gang of thieves, who offered to drop her home, the police said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
ernment agencies will begin procurement in April. (GT Photo)
ernment agencies will begin procurement in April. (GT Photo)
chandigarh news

Mustard seed prices soar in Haryana, fetch 1500/quintal over MSP

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Mustard seed growers in Haryana are elated as the price of their produce has crossed the minimum support price
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CJM, in his January 13 order, had dismissed the plea of one Puran Chand Sharma, who upon the HC’s directions had approached the CJM court seeking release of the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.1 lakh deposited by him in a criminal case.
The CJM, in his January 13 order, had dismissed the plea of one Puran Chand Sharma, who upon the HC’s directions had approached the CJM court seeking release of the 1.1 lakh deposited by him in a criminal case.
chandigarh news

HC initiates contempt proceedings against Haryana CJM for ‘disobeying order’

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Bench observes the officer passed the order in question despite the HC directions being ‘absolutely clear and unambiguous’
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused, Sukhvinder, a National Institute of Sports (NIS)-certified coach, said he had been acting alone.
The accused, Sukhvinder, a National Institute of Sports (NIS)-certified coach, said he had been acting alone.
chandigarh news

Rohtak wrestling arena firing: Accused coach murdered victims one by one

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:37 AM IST
The accused coach, who had on February 12 shot dead six people, including a three-year-old boy, on Wednesday said he had called the victims one by one to two rooms on the first floor of the gymnasium at Jat Collage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Sikh jatha leaving for Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary at the SGPC office in the Golden Temple Complex in Amritsar in November 2020(Sameer Sehgal/HT File Photo )
Members of the Sikh jatha leaving for Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary at the SGPC office in the Golden Temple Complex in Amritsar in November 2020(Sameer Sehgal/HT File Photo )
india news

India rejects SGPC request for Jatha’s travel to Pak, cites threat to safety

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:39 PM IST
  • The Union home ministry said its clearance was mandatory due to restrictions on cross-border travel imposed in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal (white turban) celebrates in Bathinda (twitter.com/MSBADAL)
Congress leader and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal (white turban) celebrates in Bathinda (twitter.com/MSBADAL)
chandigarh news

Congress sweeps Punjab local body polls, wins 7 out of 8 municipal corporations

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:06 PM IST
The state’s ruling party was victorious in Bathinda, Abohar, Batala, Moga, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot, while the results for Mohali will be announced on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP