Protesting farmers attacked cops, used chilli powder to create toxic smoke: Haryana Police

Haryana Police on Wednesday came under attack from the protesting farmers assembled at the Haryana-Punjab interstate border at Khanauri, officials said, adding that police and paramilitary personnel were able to foil their attempts to enter Haryana at the two conflict zones – Khanauri and Shambhu. Protesting farmers holding tear gas shells at Khanauri on the Haryana-Punjab interstate border. (HT Photo)

An agitating farmer died at Khanauri after allegedly getting injured in police action while several others suffered injuries.

AIG (Administration) Manisha Chaudhary in a statement said the protesting farmers set a fire chaff mixed with chilli powder and attacked the security forces with stones and sharp weapons at the Datta Singh Wala-Khanauri interstate border. Chaudhary said that 12 cops were seriously injured in the attack, adding, “The toxic smoke from chilli pepper laced straw led to breathing problems and poor visibility for the cops”

Police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse protesters at the two interstate borders – Khanauri at Jind and Shambhu at Ambala.

Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said, “The cops were surrounded by farmers and attacked.”

Earlier in the day, police and paramilitary forces started firing tear gas shells at Shambhu border in Ambala after the farmers started inching towards the multiple concrete barriers erected to stop their advance.

Police in a bid to counter the movement of armoured-plated heavy earth-moving machinery deployed by farmers to force their way into Haryana positioned similar heavy equipment on the Haryana side.

Police had on Tuesday expressed apprehension that the modified earthmoving equipment acquired by protesting farmers and deployed at the border locations was meant to be used by the protesters to damage the barricades. “Such a situation will cause harm to the security forces deployed at the interstate borders and compromise the security scenario in Haryana,’’ a police official said.

Sounding a note of warning for owners and operators of the equipment, police said, “Such equipment if handed over to protesters should be withdrawn from the protest sites as it may be used to cause harm to security forces. It is a non-bailable offence and providers may also be held criminally liable,’’

Cop dies after falling sick on duty in Tohana

A Haryana Police sub-inspector, Vijay Kumar, meanwhile, died at the Tohana border late on Tuesday. According to an official statement shared on X, Kumar’s health suddenly deteriorated while on duty and he passed away. The director general of police expressed grief over Kumar’s demise. Three police officers have died during the ongoing farmers’ agitation so far.

Internet to stay suspended in 7 dists till Feb 23

Mobile internet and bulk short messaging service (SMS) in seven Haryana districts will remain suspended for another 48 hours — till February 23 midnight in view of the “Delhi Chalo” call given by farmers’ organisations. The districts affected by the shutdown are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. As per an order, voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and leased lines and individual short messaging text are exempted from the shut down.