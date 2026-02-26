Protesting workers injured in fresh clash with police at Panipat refinery

Protests by construction labourers at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Refinery in Panipat turned violent again for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, as they clashed with security forces, resulting in injuries to some protesters. Police at the protest site in Panipat on Wednesday. (HT)

As shift timings began, workers gathered at the refinery gate to press their demands over long working hours and wage issues, and secure written assurance from the authorities. As a result, key construction work, including the refinery’s P-25 project, remained completely stalled. A total of 20,000 contract workers are employed at the refinery’s extension project.

The protesters also blocked the refinery road while staging their protest. CISF personnel and police attempted to pacify them and clear the road.

However, tensions escalated when some stones were pelted. In response, police launched a lathicharge to disperse the crowd, leaving some protesters injured. One worker suffered a fractured arm and was taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

Later, officials from IOCL and the district administration met the protesters to inform them about their accepted demands related to eight hours of duty, extra payment for overtime, 26 days of work per month, national holidays, and salary payment between the 1st and 7th of every month, among others. Based on this, the workers decided to return to work.

Ashutosh Pandey, chief manager of human resources at IOCL, said contractors discussed all demands with deputy commissioner Virender Dahiya on Tuesday and they were accepted. He said the acceptance orders had been already circulated.