: Against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, protests were held in different parts of Baramulla district. Protests in J&K’s Baramulla over killing of Hezbollah leader

The protesters were raising anti-Israeal and US slogans.

Officials said the protests started at Magam in Baramulla district. Earlier protests were also held in several parts of Budgam and Srinagar.

Todays protests were held in Magam on the fourth day of mourning of Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah leader was killed on Saturday in an airstrike, and he was laid to rest next day.

No untoward incident was reported during these protests. However, shops and business establishments remained closed in some parts of Budgam and Magam in Baramulla district.

As the news of Nasrallah’s killing spread in Kashmir on Saturday, many areas of Kashmir particularly those with dominant presence of Shia Muslims in capital Srinagar erupted in protest. The protests continued on Sunday in some areas of central Kashmir’s Budgam. Shops were also closed in some areas of central Kashmir in protest against the strike.