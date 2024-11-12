Proud to have moved resolution on special status: J&K deputy CM Surinder Choudhary

Deputy chief minister (CM) Surinder Choudhary on Monday said the council of ministers led by CM Omar Abdullah visited the civil secretariat in Jammu with an “incomplete Darbar Move” for the first time. J&K deputy CM Surinder Choudhary at the National Conference office in Jammu. (PTI)

Addressing party workers at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, Choudhary said, “For the first time after government formation, we came here and sat with the chief minister at the civil secretariat with an incomplete Darbar Move.”

The deputy CM said he and his ministers including Satish Sharma and Javed Ahmed Rana visited party headquarters to meet people on the instructions of party president Farooq Abdullah and the CM.

“After several years, a brief session of legislature was held in Srinagar. People have pinned hopes on the new government because they were reluctant to visit officers in the previous system (bureaucratic set up),” he said.

Choudhary added that he felt privileged to have moved the Bill seeking restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded legislative assembly session in Srinagar. “We passed a resolution seeking special status and I feel proud to get the opportunity of moving the resolution that was passed,” he added.

The deputy CM went on to say, “Every single person of Jammu and Kashmir, be it a trader, youth, industrialist or even a child, wants special status so as to safeguard jobs and land for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the demand of the people, be it a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian.”

Choudhary also claimed that even the 28 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) want restoration of special status “deep inside their hearts”.

The deputy CM referenced 11 states, including Himachal, Gujarat and north eastern states where Centre has provided special status, adding, “Can an outsider purchase land in Himachal? If no, then why are jobs and land of our people being given to people from other states?”

He also reminded the BJP that home minister Amit Shah himself had assured that job and land rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be safeguarded.

Addressing the stormy assembly session, he said, “We had hoped that the BJP would raise issues like job scams, land being given to outsiders under new industrial policy, lopsided new liquor policy, rising drug menace and mining rights of sand and gravel to the contractors from outside. However, they didn’t talk on these issues anymore and opposed resolution on restoration of special status (Article 370).”

Choudhary also slammed the BJP for its failure to fulfil its promise for restoration of statehood before reiterated the NC’s unwavering commitment to the cause.

The deputy CM strongly condemned the “misbehaviour” and “theatrics” by BJP MLAs, saying, “This resolution is a step towards reversing the injustice done by the Centre as it witnessed the unilateral revocation of our special status. That this resolution rekindles hope for the people of J&K special in securing our land, jobs rights and dignity which are at risk without special status”, he said.

He reaffirmed that the NC remains committed to advocating for the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, promising that the party will continue to fight for justice, rights of the people and their dignity.