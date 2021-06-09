PRTC awaits 31-crore dues for providing free bus travel to women

Two months into the implementation of the Punjab government’s decision to provide free bus travel to women, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) is yet to receive arrears amounting to ₹31 crore for this period.

In the state budget presented in the assembly on March 8, the government had set aside ₹170 crore to fund the scheme to ensure timely payments to the corporation. The scope of the scheme was expanded to cover government college students as well. The government had also announced that the payments will be made every fortnight after the implementation on April 1.

“The corporation has already sent bills amounting to ₹15.9 bills for April and ₹6 crore for the first fortnight of May. They are yet to be cleared,” said a PRTC official, who did not wish to be named.

“The government has promised to sanction funds every fortnight, but it is strange that the bills have not been cleared for two months. Instead of making late payments to the corporation, the government should give the required amount in advance,” said Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal, convener, PRTC-linked trade unions.

PRTC managing director Bhupinderpal Singh said the corporation has received a communication from the government that the payments will be made in the coming days. “We are ensuring that the bills are forwarded on time, so that there is no delay in receiving funds,” he said.

Amid lockdown restrictions and free travel incentives, PRTC’s income has almost halved. It had been recording daily revenue of around ₹1.35 crore in March, which has gone down to ₹75-80 lakh since April 1.

The corporation runs buses from nine depots in Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Chandigarh, Patiala, Bathinda, Budhlada, Barnala, Faridkot and Sangrur. “It spends around ₹65 lakh a day on diesel for running its full fleet of 1,073 buses, while the daily salary and pension bill is pegged at ₹55 lakh,” said Dhaliwal.