Pruning of Moose Wala’s security: Will your coffers be filled now, mother asks govt
Slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s move of pruning his son’s security cover and asked whether the Punjab’s coffers will be filled now.
Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.
In a video which was made at the Moose Wala’s residence in Mansa before his cremation on Tuesday, singer’s mother Charan Kaur could be heard saying that she wanted to give a message to the government that “you are losing diamonds”.
“How did it matter with the (deployment of) four persons with our son? Will your coffers be filled now? Fill your coffers,” said Kaur. Four Punjab Police commandos were earlier deployed with Moose Wala. But he was left with two commandos after the state police withdrew two from his security cover.
However, Moose Wala neither took the remaining two commandos with him nor his bullet-proof vehicle on Sunday.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis.
Wailing Kaur even called murders by the gangsters as an act of cowardice and asked them to stop killing people. Killing people is not bravery, she told gangsters, adding that it is an act of cowardice.
“Stop all this. Do not destroy Punjab,” she said. In the same heart-wrenching video, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh also questioned the state government over the alleged release of details pertaining to the withdrawal of security on social media. “You did it but my home is destroyed,” he said while referring to the murder of his son.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
