PSEB Class 12 result: With 96.84 pass percentage, Mohali ranks 17th in Punjab

Though Mohali students’ performance has significantly improved in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class-12 exams this time (2021-22), the district stood at the 17th place in the state in terms of pass percentage.

It recorded a pass percentage of 96.84, while the overall pass percentage of the state was 96.96. The results were declared on Tuesday, and will be uploaded on PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com after 10am on Wednesday.

This was first offline exam conducted by the PSEB for Class-12 students after the Covid outbreak in 2020.

Of the 7,951 students who appeared in the examination in Mohali schools in March, a total of 7,700 studnets passed the exams. Last year, 7,557 students had appeared for exam, of which 7,451 had passed, and Mohali had stood fourth in the state with a pass percentage of 98.60. In 2020, as many as 6,410 of the 6,881 students, who took the exams, passed and the percentage stood at 93.6%.

A total of 80 schools, including 46 government schools, in Mohali are affiliated to PSEB.

This year, Pathankot district topped the state with a pass percentage of 98.49% followed by Rupnagar at 98.48 % and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar bagged the third position with 98.24%. Gurdaspur district remained on the bottom of the list with a pass percentage of 94.21%.

No Mohali student made it to merit list

This year, a total of 302 students from the state bagged more than 489 marks out of the total 500, and made it to the provisional merit list. The merit list consisted of the top nine scorers in the state. However, of the 302 students, not even a single child from Mohali district could enter the merit list. Students from Gurdaspur, the district with the lowest pass percentage, also figured in the merit list.

Mohali district education officer (DEO) Shushil Nath, said, “Mohali’s pass percentage is improving but we will work harder to make it to the merit list. In the ongoing academic year, we will motivate teachers and students to enhance their capabilities so that we can improve the Mohali’s results.”

“The education department of the district is planning to start evening online classes for students of all schools, whose percentages in ninth and eleventh classes are above 60. Teachers from PSEB schools will be allotted the students even if they are not from their own school. This activity will surely help Mohali students to make it to the merit list,” the DEO said, adding that better results are expected next year.