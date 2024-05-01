PSEB Class 12 results: Boys walk away with top 3 positions

While girls outperformed boys in terms of pass percentage, boys walked away with the top three positions in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class-12 examination. While the board declared the toppers on Tuesday, the complete result will be released on its official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on May 1 at 10 am. (HT File)

While the board declared the toppers on Tuesday, the complete result will be released on its official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on May 1 at 10 am.

With a perfect score of 500/500, Ekampreet Singh, 17, of BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, Focal Point, Ludhiana, was declared the topper while Ravi Uday Singh, 18, of Government Senior Secondary School, Gulabewala, Muktsar Sahib, who also scored 500/500 marks, was assigned the second rank in view of the fact that he is older than the first-rank holder.

Ekampreet, a commerce student and a national-level gutka player, had got 17 additional marks (out of 25) as part of the sports quota.

Ravi Uday Singh, 18, a non-medical student, also got 13 out of 22 marks in the sports quota. He had opted for Biology as an additional subject while pursuing non-medical.

Ashwani, 17, a medical student of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Bathinda, scored 499/500 marks (99.80%) and has been ranked third in the state.

Improvement in overall pass%

Out of 2,84,452 candidates who appeared for the exam, 2,64,662 students have passed, board officials revealed. The overall pass percentage of 93.04 is better than last year (92.47).

This year, 320 students including 238 girls have also made it to the merit list, scoring 97.40% or more. Board officials said this number may rise after re-evaluation of papers.

They added that the pass percentage of girls, this time, is 95.74% while that of boys is 90.74. Besides this, all three third gender students who appeared for the exam have also passed.

99.61% students pass Punjabi exam

While 99.61% students passed the General Punjabi exam, 98.03% passed the Punjabi elective, 95.29% cleared General English, 98.39% cleared Elective English and 97.67% cleared Punjab History and Culture exam.

Urban schools fare better than rural ones

Board vice-chairman Prem Kumar said that 2,981 students flunked the exams, 16,641 candidates will have to re-appear and the results of 168 candidates have been withheld.

“There are multiple reasons for withholding of the results, including pending fees. We will find a solution for such students and release their results too,” said Kumar.