Ludhiana: PSPCL gears up for summers, gets 64 telescopic ladders

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has geared up to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the summer season. The department has purchased 64 telescopic ladders, used to rectify various problems, including power outages, breakdowns and damaged power cables. The existing 31.5 mva transformer at the 66 kv sub-station at fountain Chowk has been replaced with two transformers, each with a capacity of 20 mva. (HT File Photo)

Earlier, the department had no telescopic ladders and in case of damages to power cables, PSPCL or complainants borrowed ladders needed for repairs.

SR Vashishat, chief engineer of central zone, said with the initiative of DPS Grewal, director, distribution and CMD, Ludhiana is the only district in Punjab that has gotten 64 telescopic ladders, each 16-foot-long, costing ₹74 lakh.

PSPCL central has installed new power transformers and increased capacity of the existing ones in order to minimise unannounced power cuts. In the past year, as many as 3,014 new transformers were installed under East, West, Sub-Urban Ludhiana, and Khanna circles. System capacity of 2,048 existing transformers has been increased, taking the total system capacity of PSPCL Ludhiana to 507 mega volt amp (mva).

Additionally, the load of 69 feeders, each of 11 kv capacity, have been bifurcated to ensure that none of them are overloaded. These include 18 category-1, seven category-2 and two category-5 UPS, and 42 AP feeders.

The existing 31.5 mva transformer at the 66 kv sub-station at fountain Chowk has been replaced with two transformers, each with a capacity of 20 mva.

Vashishat added that to ensure uninterrupted power supply, a 220 kv grid will be installed at focal point, the 100 mva transformer at Sahnewal will be augmented with a 160 mva transformer and new 66 kv sub stations will be set up in Lohara, Pawa and at Hambran Road. These projects will start soon after getting the required approvals.