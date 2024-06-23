PSPCL meets all-time high power demand of 16,078 MW: Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) successfully met its all-time highest demand of 16,078 MW on June 19 this year, surpassing last year’s maximum demand of 15,325 MW. Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) successfully met its all-time highest demand of 16,078 MW on June 19 this year, surpassing last year’s maximum demand of 15,325 MW. (HT File)

An official release stated, “No cuts have been imposed on any category besides providing an eight-hour daily uninterrupted power supply to agriculture feeders for the sowing of paddy crops throughout the state.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The minister said that there are 13,340 11 kV feeders across the state, out of which 6,954 feeders provide supply to around 14 lakh tubewell connections in fields.

He said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government has taken several measures, including infrastructure upgrade, to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Meanwhile, PSPCL officials apprised the power minister that several measures have been taken to meet the increasing power demand in this summer, including setting up mobile transformers at urban centres, material stores at the division level and grid substations, 104 nodal complaint centres at the division level.

It also includes control rooms at 21 circles, setting up five zones besides the head office control room for resolution of grievances and deploying adequate complaint handling manpower.

The power minister directed PSPCL to ensure that there are no power cuts during the summer season.