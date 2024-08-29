PSPCL official suspended for graft

Chandigarh A probe into the case in on (HT File)

An official of PSPCL posted at Faridkot has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for allegedly blackmailing and demanding bribe from another PSPCL officer.

In a release issued on Wednesday, power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said Amit Setia, posted as accounts officer (field), Faridkot, was allegedly blackmailing and demanding bribe from subdivisional officer of corporation for keeping him out of the case of unauthorised use of electricity.

He said accounts officer has been suspended and further action will be taken after the probe is complete.