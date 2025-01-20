Menu Explore
PSPCL records 13% rise in electricity supply: Punjab power minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 20, 2025 10:59 PM IST

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday said that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has set a record by supplying 66,914 million units (MUs) of electricity from April 1, 2024, to January 19, 2025. This marks a 13% increase compared to the same period last year.

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO (HT File)

The minister attributed this growth to PSPCL’s continuous efforts in enhancing power infrastructure to meet the rising electricity demands of the state’s residents and industries.

On coal availability for thermal power plants, the minister stated that PSPCL has ensured regular and adequate coal supplies, leading to strong stock levels at all three state-run thermal plants. The current stock includes 42 days for Guru Gobind Singh Thermal Plant (GGSTP), Ropar, 28 days for Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP), Lehra Mohabbat, and 40 days for Guru Amardas Thermal Plant (GATP), Goindwal Sahib.

The minister also said that a review meeting will be held on January 21 to assess the progress of major infrastructure projects by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Punjab. All chief engineers and superintending engineers have been instructed to attend the meeting which will cover key projects, including construction and maintenance of judicial buildings, schools, hospitals, medical colleges, and road and bridge developments.

