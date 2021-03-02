PU, college teachers to boycott exams, evaluation on March 4
The teachers of Panjab University (PU) and colleges of Chandigarh and Punjab will hold a protest rally on March 4 on PU campus against the decision of the Punjab government to delink their pay scales from those of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO), teachers will also boycott the conduct of examination and the evaluation process on that day. The teachers are pressing for the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
The teachers will assemble at the parade ground of PU campus and will march towards Punjab Assembly to submit memorandum regarding their demands.
PUTA heeds call
Heeding to the call given by PFUCTO, the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Monday appealed to the teachers of the varsity to participate in the scheduled protest. The teachers of PU will also go on mass casual leave on March 4.
PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “We have appealed to all teachers to participate in the state-level rally to press the Punjab government to accept our demands.”
PU controller of examination Jagat Bhushan said, “We have appealed to the teachers that examination should not be affected. We will look for alternative options if the need arises.”
The Haryana minister said that PM after taking the vaccine has proven himself to be a 'true hero' and thanked him for addressing the issues around vaccine scepticism.
