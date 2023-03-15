PU committee bats for removal of advertisement panels at cycle docking stations

Panjab University (PU) has yet again taken an exception to the advertisements being displayed at bike docking stations on its campus, with a varsity panel now observing that the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) never sought any formal approval from the varsity to install docks with advertisement panels. The advertisements, primarily for civil services exam coaching, are displayed at prominent places on the campus, including the Student Centre and the administrative block. (HT Photo)

While dubbing the advertisement a violation of university rules, the panel has recommended action in the form of removal of advertisement panels should be initiated. The meeting of the panel, constituted by the vice-chancellor (V-C), took place after varsity officials discussed the issue with CSCL back in January.

The advertisements, primarily for civil services entrance exam coaching, are displayed at prominent places on the campus, including the Student Centre and the administrative block. Such advertisements finding space on the campus had initially left the faculty and students surprised, given that the university runs its own civil services coaching centre.

During the latest round of meetings, the panel, headed by varsity registrar, observed that as per the decision of the varsity syndicate, no advertisement banners are allowed in PU campus.

Speaking of the issue, Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Aayush Khatkar said they were also opposed to using university space for commercial advertisements, adding, “University’s space should not be used for promoting private institutes, it does not send a good message. The university also runs its own IAS coaching centre.”

PU registrar YP Verma, meanwhile, said the university has written to CSCL over the issue of advertisements on the smart bicycle sharing docks across the campus but no action was taken. “Now based on the recommendations of the committee, University will write to them for removal of the advertisements in a time bound manner or else University will deface the advertisement panels on its own,” he said.

Rankled by the private coaching institutes’ advertisements being displayed at bike docking stations on campus, PU has already written to the chief general manager.

The university had earlier stated that a private vendor had installed advertisements on PU campus using varsity’s advertisement space. “The more disturbing factor is that the said advertisement promotes private coaching institutes. Being a public-funded university, PU cannot allow any advertisement promoting private institutions, especially when the university has its own IAS coaching centre,” the university has said at the time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON