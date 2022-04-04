PU forms panel to implement reservation in promotions for non-teaching staff
With Panjab University (PU) senate giving the nod to adopt the policy on reservation in promotion for non-teaching staff in its last meeting, the varsity has now formed a committee to examine the matter.
The eight-member panel, headed by dean university instruction (DUI), is expected to meet in coming days. The panel has been tasked to collect the quantifiable data for the implementation of reservation in promotion, which is pending at the varsity.
The PU senate, in its March 27 meeting, approved the adoption of the policy of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff,.The Punjab government last month, informed the university that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon
As per the agenda papers, the panel formed, will also consider views expressed by the members of senate on the matter. The panel will also consider the representation of the general category employees of the University, who have been opposing the move.
Before the March 27 meeting of the PU senate, the Panjab University General Category (welfare) Association (PUGCA) had written to the vice-president of India, opposing the implementation of reservation in promotion.
The employees outlined the university’s failure to collect quantifiable data showing inadequacy of representation of reserved category employees, adding that PU had also failed to address any objections raised over the draft roster.
SC, ST, BC Employees’ Welfare Association Panjab University president Harpreet Singh, said, “We are hopeful that the policy for reservation in promotion will be implemented for the employees. This will also end the issue of release of grants to the University.”
After the senate gave an in-principle approval to adopt the policy, the varsity had written to the Punjab government requesting them to release the pending grant of over ₹7 crore for 2021-22. However, it is learnt that varsity has not received any official response so far.
Kashmir fake encounter case: Court martial proceedings initiated against Army Captain
The army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a captain for the killing of three men in a staged encounter in Amshipura in south Kashmir in July 2020 after a Court of Inquiry found that troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or Afspa, the Srinagar public relations officer (Defence) said in a statement on Sunday.
Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana: ₹13.75 crore disbursed to 4.4k beneficiaries in HP
The Himachal Pradesh government has till now disbursed ₹13. 75 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana to 4,437 girls in the state, a government spokesman said. In Kangra district, the highest amount of ₹4.86 crore has been provided to 1,569 beneficiaries; followed by Mandi where ₹1.81 crore has been provided to 584 and Chamba where ₹1.47 crore has been provided to 476 beneficiaries.
LeT modules busted in J&K’s Bandipora, five arrested
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules were busted and five militant associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Sunday. Based on specific information, police along with security forces arrested four terrorist associates in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. In another incident, police along with security forces arrested one terrorist associate at a checkpoint in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora.
Himachal CM announces benefits for state govt staffers
A month after the Himachal government faced vehement protests from employees over reversal of the Old Pension Scheme, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, eyeing electoral gains, tried to assuage them by announcing benefits on Sunday. He made these announcements during the Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation at Hotel Peterhoff here on Sunday. Congress has already announced that if voted back to power, they will restore the Old Pension Scheme.
Provocative statements: Punjab Police book Delhi BJP spokesperson
Chandigarh: Punjab Police have booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint by a resident of Mohali, AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia. The AAP is in power in Punjab as well. The FIR against Bagga and an unidentified person was registered on April 1 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.
