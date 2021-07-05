Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU panel suggests no change in fee structure for affiliated colleges
The panel constituted by the vice-chancellor made the recommendation during an online meeting on Monday.
PU panel suggests no change in fee structure for affiliated colleges

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:49 PM IST

A 17-member special panel of Panjab University, headed by the dean university instruction (DUI), has recommended that the fee structure of affiliated colleges not be changed for the 2021-22 academic session.

The panel constituted by the vice-chancellor made the recommendation during an online meeting on Monday, with the aim to provide relief to students amid the pandemic. The suggestion is subject to the V-C’s approval.

A varsity panel had in May recommended putting the annual fee hike on hold for the second year in a row for teaching departments, regional centres and constituent colleges for the upcoming session.

Last year, the syndicate had put on hold the 7.5% fee hike for self-financed courses and 5% for traditional courses for new entrants for the 2020-21 academic session.

Moreover, the varsity had in 2020 also allowed students to pay the semester fee in instalments and helped many students who were not able to pay.

Usually, the recommendations on change in fee structure are taken up in syndicate for approval and PU senate takes final call. However, in the absence of the senate and syndicate, it will be taken up by the vice-chancellor for approval, in anticipation of the approval of the governing body.

