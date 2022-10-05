Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU polls: NSUI appoints Parminder Singh Nijjar as president

Published on Oct 05, 2022 03:20 AM IST

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday announced its panel for the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) polls

NSUI has named Parminder Singh Nijjar as president, while Anmol Wirring has been appointed as the party president and Harshdeep Singh Batth as chairperson
NSUI has named Parminder Singh Nijjar as president, while Anmol Wirring has been appointed as the party president and Harshdeep Singh Batth as chairperson (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday announced its panel for the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) polls.

NSUI in-charge Hussain Sultania made the announcement at the Student Centre (Stu-C) where Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon was present along with other NSUI leaders.

NSUI has named Parminder Singh Nijjar as president, while Anmol Wirring has been appointed as the party president and Harshdeep Singh Batth as chairperson. Satinder Singh Khera was appointed as campus president and Munishwar Sharma as working president.

While speaking on the occasion, Brinder Singh Dhillon expressed confidence that NSUI will win the upcoming student polls in PU. “Large numbers of students are supporting the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) on Tuesday said that some new members have joined the party. The party members said that the new members were earlier associated with other student bodies.

Wednesday, October 05, 2022
