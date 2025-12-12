PU professor’s arrest for wife’s 2021 murder: UT police get 2 more days to grill accused

In the four-year-old murder case of Seema Goyal, the UT police have secured an additional two-day custody of her husband, professor Bharat Bhushan Goyal. The primary objective of the extended remand is the recovery of the weapon allegedly used to cut an iron mesh at the crime scene and the deceased’s mobile phone. Seema Goyal, 60, was found dead in the couple’s house on the PU campus in Sector 14 on November 4, 2021. Their only daughter, Parul, had been away at a friend’s house since the day before. (HT File)

After the completion of the initial three-day remand, Goyal was produced in a local court on Thursday. The UT police argued for extended custody, submitting that professor Goyal was the only person present inside the house at the time of the murder in 2021. Crucially, a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report indicated that the iron mesh was cut from the inside.

Police stated that the accused has been ‘evasive’ regarding the weapon used to cut the mesh, which is yet to be recovered. They further stressed that more custodial interrogation is required to recover both the weapon and the mobile phone of the deceased Seema Goyal. Additionally, the police plan to have the accused confronted with his daughter, Parul Goyal, to interrogate him on various aspects of the case.

Defense lawyers Matwinder Singh and Aakash Deep vehemently objected to the extension, arguing that the police had sufficient time during the previous three days but failed to recover the crucial evidence. They highlighted that police only questioned the accused for a few minutes and merely kept him sitting at the police station, questioning the necessity of further remand. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted the police a two-day extension of custody.

Professor Goyal stated that the police had kept him hungry for 18 hours, claiming he was given only tea once the entire day. The judge addressed this by instructing the police investigating officer to fulfil the accused’s basic needs and ensure no further complaints.

Goyal also requested socks, stating that the police were not allowing him to wear them in the cold weather and said the blanket provided was thin. The judge subsequently clarified that whatever is permissible according to the jail manual would be provided.

