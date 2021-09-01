Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU protest: Students lock gates of admin block
The agitators said that the university is not taking their demands seriously. (HT file photo)
The agitators said that the university is not taking their demands seriously. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

PU protest: Students lock gates of admin block

The protesters said neither any decision has been taken by PU regarding the reopening of campus for students nor any announcement was made regarding the payment of semester fee in instalments
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST

Students protesting over reopening of Panjab University (PU) campus and conduct of polls for the registered graduate constituency on Tuesday locked the main entrance of the varsity’s administrative block.

As their stir entered 18th day, the agitators said that the university was not taking their demands seriously and the entrance of the administrative block was blocked to mount pressure on the authorities.

The students have said that they will block the entrance of the administrative block unless the date of polling of the registered graduate constituency is announced.

The protesters said neither any decision has been taken by PU regarding the reopening of campus for students nor any announcement was made regarding the payment of semester fee in instalments.

“University should resolve the pending issues of the students on priority. Colleges in the city are reopening in a phased manner and we want that the university should also reopen the campus for students,” said Nikhil Narmeta, PU president of the NSUI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.