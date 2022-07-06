PU senate approves recruitment roster for associate professors
Panjab University (PU) senate on Tuesday approved the draft roster prepared by the varsity for the direct recruitment of associate professors, paving the way for initiation of recruitment process.
The implementation of the reservation roster was pending for many years. The draft roster had been recommended by a varsity panel, constituted by the vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, in April. Many senators appreciated PU’s efforts to implement the roster.
As per the draft roster approved by the committee, 15% reservation will be for scheduled castes (SC), followed by 7.5% for scheduled tribes (ST) and 4% for persons with disabilities (PWD) in the associate professor cadre, which has around 290 total posts.
The recruitment roster for assistant professors has already been approved by the senate. The varsity has been reeling under acute faculty crunch for years now and no fresh recruitment of teachers has taken place in the recent past due to various reasons. However, PU now plans to go for the need-based recruitment of teachers.
UIAMS, UIHTM to run Phd independently
In another decision, the recommendation of a panel to allow University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) independently run the PhD courses in the applied management and Sectoral domains from the session 2022-23 was approved. The senate also gave a nod to University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management (UIHTM) to run PhD courses independently.
Designating Dharna site raised in senate
Many senators also raised the issue of PU designating a dharna site for all the stakeholders of the University. While several senators opposed the move, it did find support from some members.
Those who opposed the move included representatives of teaching and non-teaching staff of the varsity.
PU had in April this year issued a circular designating a single protest site on campus, thus prohibiting the students, teachers and non-teaching staff from protesting any other place, including outside V-C office, at the campus.
Speaking about the same, Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) president Honey Thakur said, “We oppose such a circular. The authorities cannot suppress the employees of the University by issuing such circulars.”
BOX: Seats in MA Sanskrit decreased
In another major decision, the senate approved the recommendation of a committee to decrease the number of seats in MA Sanskrit course from 68 to 40. The matter was debated at length during the meeting.
Opposing the varsity’s move, senator and former Chandigarh mayor Davesh Moudgil condemned the decrease in the number of seats in the course on social media. He said the university should have relaxed the admission conditions in the course to increase the number of students instead, adding, “Vedic language is being abolished in PU by citing the conditions of NAAC, which is condemnable.”
-
Will focus on development of border areas of Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to chalk out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of border and kandi areas of the state. The CM, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath, stated that both areas have lagged behind in development due to apathy of previous governments.
-
Tomato price drops by 50% as supply resumes in Chandigarh
With improvement in supply, the price of tomatoes that had been rising steadily in Chandigarh for weeks has dropped by 50% since last week. Being sold for ₹80 per kg last week, the price of the kitchen-staple vegetable has now come down to ₹40 per kg at the city's apni mandis. There is a ₹20 per kg fall in the price of cauliflower and capsicum as well.
-
Rape case: Court extends police remand of Karamjit Bains by two days
Police have secured two more days' custody of Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, in a rape case. The cops told the court that five more accused, including Bains, are yet to be arrested in the case. Another accused in the case, Sukhchain Singh, is already in police custody till Wednesday. Police would produce him in court on Wednesday.
-
CHB plans survey to verify occupancy in 17,000 flats allotted under various schemes
In next few days, the Chandigarh Housing Board will start a survey of 17,000 flats allotted under rehabilitation/small flat/affordable rental housing scheme.
-
Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution
A 52-year-old cop and assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma's son were electrocuted to death at their house at Chivam Colony of Sangrur while they were trying to save a calf tied to an electric chaff cutter. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop's wife Sunita Rani, 50.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics