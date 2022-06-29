PU senate meeting: Call on recruitment roster for associate professors, policy documents
The Panjab University (PU) senate in its next meeting scheduled on July 5 will consider the draft roster prepared by the varsity for the direct recruitment of associate professors.
The draft roster, prepared by the varsity, has been recommended by a varsity panel, constituted by the vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, in April and will now be taken up for the final nod by the senate before its implementation. According to the agenda issued to the senate members, five items are listed for consideration, one item for ratification and six items for information.
As per the draft roster approved by the committee, 15% reservation will be for scheduled castes (SC) followed by 7.5% for scheduled tribes (ST) and 4% for persons with disabilities (PWD) in the associate professor cadre which has around 290 total posts.
The varsity is planning to go for the need-based recruitment of teachers as PU has been reeling under faculty crunch for many years now. Although the recruitment roster for assistant professors has already been approved by the senate, PU is yet to implement the recruitment roster for the posts of associate professors and professors.
Policy documents to be tabled
The senate in its next meeting will discuss, as an information agenda, the nine policy documents recommended by a committee and approved by the V-C. The policies framed, in view of next round of NAAC accreditation, after the senate in February authorised the V-C to constitute committees to frame policies so that they can be made part of the self-study report (SSR) which is to be submitted to NAAC.
The policies include, promotion of research, IT Policy document, annual Gender Sensitization action plan, Green Campus and sustainability among others.
The PU senate in its forthcoming meeting will take up the recommendations of the JAAC of University Business School (UBS) regarding the change in nomenclature from MBA (Executive) to Master of Business Administration (MBA) along with regulations and rules, being offered at University School of Open Learning (USOL), from the session 2022- 23 onwards.
