PU senate meeting today: Reservation in promotion of non-teaching staff to be taken up
The Panjab University (PU) senate will on Sunday take up the issue of reservation in promotion of non-teaching staff as per a supplementary agenda issued on Friday.
The Punjab government recently informed PU that the pending grant for the current financial year will lapse if the varsity fails to implement the reservation roster in promotion for its non-teaching staff.
The senate in its February 13 meeting had authorised vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to constitute a committee to look into the matter. A few members, however, had said there was no provision in the PU calendar to grant reservation in promotions.
As per the supplementary agenda, the recommendations of a committee regarding establishment of directorate of research and development at PU and approval for the department wise break up of 1,378 teaching positions will also be taken up.
The other key items on the agenda include promotion policy for the faculty members of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, building attachment notice by MC over property tax dues worth around ₹21 crore, annual budget of ₹1,014 crore for 2022-23 as recommended by the board of finance, roster for direct recruitment of assistant professors and proposal for a technology-enabling centre at Panipat, Haryana.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics