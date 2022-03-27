PU senate meeting today: Reservation in promotion of non-teaching staff to be taken up

The Panjab University (PU) senate will on Sunday take up the issue of reservation in promotion of non-teaching staff as per a supplementary agenda issued on Friday.

The Punjab government recently informed PU that the pending grant for the current financial year will lapse if the varsity fails to implement the reservation roster in promotion for its non-teaching staff.

The senate in its February 13 meeting had authorised vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to constitute a committee to look into the matter. A few members, however, had said there was no provision in the PU calendar to grant reservation in promotions.

As per the supplementary agenda, the recommendations of a committee regarding establishment of directorate of research and development at PU and approval for the department wise break up of 1,378 teaching positions will also be taken up.

The other key items on the agenda include promotion policy for the faculty members of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, building attachment notice by MC over property tax dues worth around ₹21 crore, annual budget of ₹1,014 crore for 2022-23 as recommended by the board of finance, roster for direct recruitment of assistant professors and proposal for a technology-enabling centre at Panipat, Haryana.