PU senate to meet on September 30

The Panjab University (PU) senate, the university’s governing body, is scheduled to meet on September 30.

As per the notice issued to the members, the meeting will be held at 2 pm at the senate hall of the University. The members will receive the agenda soon.

The senate will elect two members from among themselves (non-syndics) as the members of varsity’s Board of Finance (BoF) and the senators have been requested to propose the name, if they desire, to the registrar by September 23.

The governing body will also elect five members to PU’s academic council. Meanwhile, the PU syndicate – the executive arm of senate – is also scheduled to meet on September 27.

