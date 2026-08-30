PU student body elections: Shortest campaign period in 15 years ends on muted note

The campaigning for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections came to a close on Saturday night, bringing an end to the shortest campaign period in more than 15 years, with presidential candidates holding brief rallies across hostels ahead of the August 31 polls. Under the poll code, campaigning must end 36 hours before voting. (HT File)

Under the poll code, campaigning must end 36 hours before voting. The final day remained relatively muted, with all four presidential candidates holding rallies and foot marches towards various hostels. Unlike previous years, when rallies often continued until midnight, most of Saturday’s programmes began around 6 pm and concluded by 8.30 pm.

Lyngdoh guidelines violated

Lyngdoh Committee guidelines continued to be flouted during the final day of campaigning. Streets were littered with printed stickers, while cars were seen accompanying some rallies despite permission being limited to foot rallies. Cars were also spotted during the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) rally.

None of the parties set up tents this year for the final day of campaigning. In the past, parties used to put up tents near Gate No. 1, towards the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research side. Dean students welfare Yogesh Rawal said no party had sought permission to set up tents this year.

ASAP, which is the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party, has raised questions over the eligibility of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) presidential candidate Ankit Bidhan. ASAP candidate Aadil Brar has written to the vice-chancellor and dean students welfare, alleging that Bidhan had previously been found guilty in an unfair means case and debarred by the university authorities for two years. ASAP state spokesperson Vatanveer Singh Gill said the university should reverify Bidhan’s documents and examine whether he meets the eligibility requirements under the Lyngdoh guidelines.