PU student’s death on campus: Lapses on part of both university & students’ council, finds SDM probe

Two months after a 21-year-old Panjab University (PU) student was stabbed to death during a concert on campus, sub-divisional magistrate (central) Naveen Kumar, in his inquiry report, stated that there were lapses on the part of the varsity authorities as well as the student council. 21-year-old Aditya Thakur, a second-year computer science student at University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET), was stabbed to death during a concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma. The event was organised by the campus student council at UIET in Sector 25. (HT File)

The report stated that the university administration came under pressure from the student council after two earlier concerts were cancelled. Further, they failed to do proper groundwork and anticipated a crowd of only 4,000, while on the day of the concert, around 10,000 people turned up. The security arrangements were grossly inadequate. Though private security was deployed, it was minimal and layered security was poorly implemented. The authorities had also requested a reduced police presence, it was stated. This went against them when students started getting agitated over the delay in the singer’s performance.

The SDM report emphasised that for large-scale concerts, the presence of three to four dedicated ambulances is essential. But at this venue, there was not even one. When the stabbing occurred, the injured student was initially transported in a PCR van. An ambulance was called only later. By the time he reached Post Graduate Insititute of Medical Education and Research, he had already lost two-three litres of blood, a critically high volume. He had also suffered from aspiration, a condition in which fluids enter the lungs, further worsening his condition. The report stated that had there been proper medical arrangements and an ambulance on site, first aid could have been administered, and the student’s life could have been saved.

The student council was also criticised for failing to gauge the scale and seriousness of the event. They did not consult experts and organised the concert with a limited budget. However, such events require substantial logistical support and infrastructure, which was lacking.

According to the FIR registered at the Sector-11 police station, Arjun Dalal, a 19-year-old student and resident of Sector 20, was in the audience with his friends Aditya, Abhay, and Aniruddha. As they were leaving the venue, an argument broke out between Aditya and a group of five to six unidentified youths. The altercation escalated when the group allegedly threatened Aditya and his friends. Dalal told the police the group had threatened to kill them. The case was cracked within two days with the arrest of four students.

After the tragedy, the varsity took a slew of measures to ensure students’ safety. PU had carried out its own inquiry into the matter and the dean students’ welfare was asked to step down during this, but later given a clean chit. To bolster security, PU has hired a former superintendent of police (SP) rank PPS officer Tejinder Singh Sandhu in an advisory role for campus security. Professor Dinesh Kumar of the department of laws has been appointed faculty supervisor of the security department. PU has also advertised 54 new posts in the security department, the first major recruitment in a decade. PU is also introducing measures to restrict entry of outsiders into campus. The varsity has also decided to ban Holi celebrations at the Students Centre. It has also decided to completely do away with star nights on campus.