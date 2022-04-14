PU to award 1,100 PhD degrees at annual convocation on May 6

Around 1,100 PhD scholars will be awarded doctorate degrees at Panjab University’s (PU) 69th annual convocation on May 6.

This includes all PhD degrees notified since the last convocation in 2019, when 493 degrees were awarded.

The university had skipped the annual convocation in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions in force in Chandigarh.

The university has announced that Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the PU chancellor, will deliver the convocation address on May 6 and many other important dignitaries are also likely to attend the convocation.

No other medals or awards will be conferred at the forthcoming convocation. “The university cannot award all degrees and awards/medals on the same day,” a university official said.At the 68th annual convocation, held on April 28, 2019, a total of 1,020 students had received their degrees.

Another convocation proposed

The varsity has proposed another convocation on a later date to award the medals and awards to undergraduate and postgraduate students. PU National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Nikhil Narmeta said, “It is good that the university is holding the convocation. It is every parent’s dream to see their child in a black robe holding a degree. If only PhD degrees are awarded this time, then PU should hold another convocation immediately to give medals and awards to the remaining students. The university should also allow parents to witness the event.”

Meanwhile, preparations for the convocation have picked up pace at the university. Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has also constituted a number of committees for the preparations. Several meetings of the committees were held in the last few days and more are scheduled in the coming days.

