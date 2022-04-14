PU to award 1,100 PhD degrees at annual convocation on May 6
Around 1,100 PhD scholars will be awarded doctorate degrees at Panjab University’s (PU) 69th annual convocation on May 6.
This includes all PhD degrees notified since the last convocation in 2019, when 493 degrees were awarded.
The university had skipped the annual convocation in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions in force in Chandigarh.
The university has announced that Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the PU chancellor, will deliver the convocation address on May 6 and many other important dignitaries are also likely to attend the convocation.
No other medals or awards will be conferred at the forthcoming convocation. “The university cannot award all degrees and awards/medals on the same day,” a university official said.At the 68th annual convocation, held on April 28, 2019, a total of 1,020 students had received their degrees.
Another convocation proposed
The varsity has proposed another convocation on a later date to award the medals and awards to undergraduate and postgraduate students. PU National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Nikhil Narmeta said, “It is good that the university is holding the convocation. It is every parent’s dream to see their child in a black robe holding a degree. If only PhD degrees are awarded this time, then PU should hold another convocation immediately to give medals and awards to the remaining students. The university should also allow parents to witness the event.”
Meanwhile, preparations for the convocation have picked up pace at the university. Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has also constituted a number of committees for the preparations. Several meetings of the committees were held in the last few days and more are scheduled in the coming days.
TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 : Shivendra grabs halfway lead
Shivendra Singh Sisodia of Gurugram struck a superb nine-under 63, the tournament's best round so far, to grab the halfway lead at the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 being played at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (67-66) came up with a flawless 66 on Wednesday to be placed second at 11-under 133. The cut was declared at one-over 145. Fifty-seven professionals made the cut.
2 Sikh men attacked in NY, second assault in 10 days
New York: In the second such assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in Queens, New York, the same neighbourhood in the city where an elderly Sikh man was assaulted early this month. A police complaint has been filed in the incident and one person has been arrested. The attack happened “very close” to the area where septuagenarian Nirmal Singh was punched in an unprovoked assault on April 3.
Six injured in Odisha communal clash
Official said a group of people of Dibyasinghprasad village of Khurda district carrying Goddess Mangala in a procession were attacked by 20-30 people from minority community on Wednesday afternoon. During Jhamu Jatra, devotees walk on burning charcoal to complete their vow and collect sacred water from river or water bodies and pray to goddess. Protesting the attack, the people in the procession staged dharna in front of the Khurda town police station and demanded action.
Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to state
Amritsar: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during his visit to the state, in Amritsar on Wednesday. Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the CJI and his family on their visit to the state. Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, director general of police VK Bhawra, and district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the CM in receiving the CJI.
Temple priest, minor’s killing: NIA summons Cong leader Mand to record statement
The National Investigation Agency, probing the January 31, 2021, killing of a temple priest and a 15-year-old girl at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, has summoned a Congress leader from Ludhiana on April 18 to record Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand's statement. According to the police, activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force were behind the killing. The government had in 2020 attached the properties of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar, who is living in Canada.
