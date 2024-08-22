PUCSC elections to be held in first week of September

With August coming to an end, Panjab University (PU) is yet to officially announce the schedule for the 2024-25 Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections. However, it has been confirmed that the elections will be held in the first week of September. The varsity officials have been holding meetings and gearing up for the elections. (HT File Photo)

As per dean students welfare (DSW) professor Amit Chauhan, the dates for the election have been sent to the UT administration and approval for holding the election in first week of September has been granted. The detailed order will reach PU by Thursday. It has been confirmed by the sources that out of three proposed dates, September 5 has been finalised to hold the elections. Poll code will be imposed 11 days prior the polling.

With Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) also set to hold its election on September 3, Chauhan said it wouldn’t be a hindrance for the student polls. “The teachers body elections have a completely different voters list and they are not related to the UT administration in any way. While PUTA elections have been fixed for September 3, the PUCSC elections can also be held around that date. We have to follow a different protocol when it comes to the student polls,” he added.

The varsity officials have been holding meetings and gearing up for the elections. Arrangements are being made to procure extra CCTV cameras and bolster the security on campus.

Last year, PU elections were held on September 6 and parties feel that little time was left for preparations. This year too, some parties hold the same view. Former ABVP president of PU, Rajat Puri who is still involved with their campaigning said that the PUCSC elections proximity to the PUTA polls can lead to a lower turnout. With teachers unlikely to take classes on the election day or few days before the ban on campaigning is imposed, parties won’t be able to reach out to students effectively. Usually the authorities pick a date where a lower turnout can be expected so that peace can be maintained in the campus.

Indian National Students Organisation incharge of PU, Rajat Nain, meanwhile, said that it won’t be a hassle for them as they had already declared their candidate for the elections and had been campaigning for almost a month now. “Its true, the election fever hasn’t gripped the campus much yet, but as other parties zero in on their candidates, they too will start campaigning,” he added.

President of Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), Balraj Singh Sidhu said, “It is good that this time they have chosen to hold the elections on a week day. Like we saw during the Lok Sabha elections, PU authorities must also strive to increase the polling percentage in the elections.”

Poll process witness participation of around 15,000 students from Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city.