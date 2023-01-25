PUDA executive officer booked for corruption

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested the PUDA executive officer (Coordination), Mahesh Bansal, in connection with a corruption case.

Mahesh was booked under Sections 13 (1) (a) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the VB Flying Squad police station in Mohali on January 17.

A VB spokesperson said along with Mahesh, four more people — Sunehra Singh of Sonepat, Haryana; Parminderjeet Singh; Daljit Singh, senior assistant; and Gurdeep Singh, record keeper — were booked on the complaint of Umesh Goyal of Sector 80, Mohali.

As per the complaint, Sunehra owned a 500 square yards residential plot in Mohali. On May 29, 2017, he entered an agreement with Umesh to sell the plot.

But before completion of the sale process, Sunehra got the plot transferred in the name of one Parminderjeet Singh and others.

“The complainant filed two applications with the GMADA estate officer to stop transfer of the said plot to any party, but accused Mahesh, without giving any chance of hearing to the complainant, in collusion with Parminderjeet and others, transferred the plot in his name and misappropriated/destroyed the related file from office,” the VB spokesperson said.

The official added further probe was underway and the remaining accused will also be arrested soon.