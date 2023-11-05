close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pulled up for wrong parking, car driver hits cop in Chandigarh’s Sector 18 market

Pulled up for wrong parking, car driver hits cop in Chandigarh’s Sector 18 market

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 05, 2023 07:54 AM IST

ASI Ishwar Singh, who suffered injuries in the incident, told the police that he was posted with the traffic wing in the Sector 18 market owing to festive rush. There, a silver Toyota Innova was parked wrongly

An unidentified car driver hit an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with his vehicle after being told to move his wrongly parked vehicle in the busy Sector 18 market on Friday.

The ASI said he asked the car driver to move the vehicle, but he instead hurled abuses at him and pushed him aside to get inside his car. When he tried to stop the car driver, he hit him with the vehicle and drove off, causing injuries on his foot.
The ASI said he asked the car driver to move the vehicle, but he instead hurled abuses at him and pushed him aside to get inside his car. When he tried to stop the car driver, he hit him with the vehicle and drove off, causing injuries on his foot. (Stock image)

ASI Ishwar Singh, who suffered injuries in the incident, told the police that he was posted with the traffic wing in the Sector 18 market owing to festive rush. There, a silver Toyota Innova was parked wrongly.

The ASI said he asked the car driver to move the vehicle, but he instead hurled abuses at him and pushed him aside to get inside his car. When he tried to stop the car driver, he hit him with the vehicle and drove off, causing injuries on his foot.

Ishwar was admitted to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.

Police registered a case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 19 police station, and launched a search for the accused car driver.

