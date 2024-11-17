Punjab: 1,293 of Jalandhar NIT get degrees

As many as 1,293 students were awarded degrees by Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at the 20th convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, on Saturday. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria (left) hands over degree to a student at the 20th convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, on Saturday. (HT photo)

The governor also laid the foundation stone for the electrical engineering block of the institute, funded through Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) with ₹240 crore. Urging the students to work harder and achieve greater heights, Kataria emphasised the importance of being responsible citizens.

Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director of Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), was the guest of honour. He emphasised the role of technology in shaping the future of the nation as well as the responsibility of the students in taking up challenging problems and ensuring the betterment of the society.