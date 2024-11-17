Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 1,293 of Jalandhar NIT get degrees

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Nov 17, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The governor also laid the foundation stone for the electrical engineering block of the institute, funded through Higher Education Financing Agency with ₹240 crore. He asked students to work harder and achieve greater heights.

As many as 1,293 students were awarded degrees by Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at the 20th convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, on Saturday.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria (left) hands over degree to a student at the 20th convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, on Saturday. (HT photo)
Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria (left) hands over degree to a student at the 20th convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, on Saturday. (HT photo)

The governor also laid the foundation stone for the electrical engineering block of the institute, funded through Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) with 240 crore. Urging the students to work harder and achieve greater heights, Kataria emphasised the importance of being responsible citizens.

Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director of Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), was the guest of honour. He emphasised the role of technology in shaping the future of the nation as well as the responsibility of the students in taking up challenging problems and ensuring the betterment of the society.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //