Punjab: 1 held for firing at music producer’s house

One of the accused behind firing outside the residence of music producer Pinky Dhaliwal on May 15 has been arrested from Yamunanagar, the Mohali police said on Tuesday. The accused in police custody.

Identified as Ankit Rana of Yamunanagar in Haryana, the accused was nabbed on May 22 with the help of human intelligence and CCTV surveillance after being tracked for nearly 10 km, according to the police. The motorcycle used in the crime was stolen from Haridwar.

SP Saurav Jindal said two persons had opened fire outside the Flying Centre International Centre, Yamunanagar, for extortion on May 15 before coming to Mohali where they fired at Pinky Dhaliwal’s house after making an extortion call. He confirmed that Rana, who used to work as a delivery boy, had been associated with the Kala Rana gang for about six months. He was reportedly driving the bike while the pillion rider opened fire. He also has a criminal background with a snatching case registered against him in Yamunanagar.

He said efforts were underway to arrest the second accused. A case under Sections 109(1), 3(5) of the BNS and the Arms Act has been registered. A court sent the accused to police remand till May 29 for further interrogation.