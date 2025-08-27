Punjab: 1 held with 5 Glock pistols in Amritsar

The Amritsar commissionerate police have busted a cross-border arms smuggling racket and arrested a person in connection with the case while he was on his way to deliver a weapon consignment. Five sophisticated 9mm Glock pistols and four magazines were seized from his possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday. The seized 9mm Glock pistols and magazines were seized from (HT)

The accused has been identified as Amit Singh, a resident of Guru Ki Wadali, Chheharta in Amritsar. Apart from recovering weapons, police have also impounded his motorcycle, which the accused was using to deliver the consignments.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused, in connivance with his associate Gurpreet Singh alias Ginny, was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were pushing weapon consignments to disturb peace and harmony in the state. The arrest and recovery have helped in unearthing the network and avert a major crime in the region. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days,” the DGP said.

Sharing operation details, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Amritsar commissioner of police, said that acting on reliable information, a team from Chheharta police station under the supervision of DCP (Detective) Ravinderpal Singh, ADCP-2 Harpal Singh and ACP (West) Shivdarshan Singh carried out an intel based operation leading to the arrest of Amit while when he was on the way to deliver the weapon consignment.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that arrested accused used to receive weapon consignments dropped through drones from locations provided by cross-border handlers,” the CP said.

Further investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, he said, while adding that efforts are also being made to identify the person, to whom the accused was going to deliver the consignment.

An FIR has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Chheharta police station in Amritsar.