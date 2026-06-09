Punjab: 17-year-old ends life in Phagwara

A 17-year-old boy ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar’s Rahon town on Monday, police said. His family alleged that the boy took the extreme step after the police questioned him in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl. Rajinder Kumar, uncle of the 17-year-old suicide victim, alleged that he was being subjected to mental trauma by the local police as he was summoned to the police station multiple times for interrogation.

The girl had gone missing on May 29. The police quizzed the suicide victim in connection with her disappearance. On June 5, one Gurwinder Singh, 23, known to the murdered girl’s mother, allegedly confessed that he had strangled the girl to death, stuffed the body in a suitcase while her mother was away at work and set it afire in the forest area of Khuralgarh Sahib, according to police investigation. Gurwinder was angry with the girl over her phone conversations with someone, the police had mentioned.

Rajinder Kumar, uncle of the 17-year-old suicide victim, alleged that he was being subjected to mental trauma by the local police as he was summoned to the police station multiple times for interrogation. “Police intimidated my nephew who feared that his role will be fabricated,” he said.

SBS Nagar’s SSP Tushar Gupta said the claims of the family were being verified. “The deceased was a friend of the murdered girl. He was in regular contact with her. His location was found near the crime scene on the day of her murder. He was called only for questioning to know about his whereabouts on the day of the crime,” SSP Gupta said.

Gurwinder Singh remains in four-day police custody.