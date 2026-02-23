Punjab: 2 cops found dead near Pak border with gunshot injuries

Panic gripped Adhian village near the international border in Gurdaspur after an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable were found murdered under mysterious circumstances inside a police check post on Sunday morning. Officials inspect the crime spot in Adhian village of Gurdaspur district on Sunday. (HT)

The deceased have been identified as Gurnam Singh (ASI) and Ashok Kumar (constable), officials said. Falling under the Dorangla police station of the district, the check post is situated near the outpost of the Border Security Force (BSF). The room where the cops were found dead has no door.

After being informed, police officials, led by Gurdaspur SSP Aditya, reached the spot for investigation. “Our cordon team, along with technical and forensic teams, visited the site. We are investigating all angles. One of the injured belongs to the India Reserve Battalion. The investigation is ongoing and being handled carefully.” Officials said such police posts, maintained by the Punjab Police in close coordination with the BSF, act as the second line of defence

Village sarpanch Kamaljit Singh, who was the first to see the bodies, said the Dorangala SHO phoned him in the morning to inform him that personnel posted at the outpost were not answering their calls. The sarpanch reached there at around 8 am and found both dead with gunshot injuries. Describing the scene, Kamaljit said the ASI was found lying on one of his sides with both hands in his pockets near a heater. It appears that he may have been warming himself at the time of the incident. There was bleeding from his ear and below one eye. The second cop was lying under a quilt, apparently asleep, with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to villagers, the scene suggests a third person may have shot both policemen and fled. The police registered a case under relevant sections against unknown persons.

Earlier in the day, reports went viral that both the cops shot each other. Officials later clarified that the matter was under investigation.

Expressing concerns over the official version of the incident, Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa demanded an independent investigation by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Accountability must be fixed and the matter should not be influenced by political motives, he said.

Randhawa said the contents of a video contradict the “mutual shootout” theory. “A rifle was found placed behind the bed, making it physically impossible for it to have been used in the firing as alleged. If the officers were not in a position to defend themselves, the shootout theory collapses,” he said. SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared a video clip of the crime scene, mentioning in a social media post, “We demand an impartial investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The state home minister and the ad-hoc DGP have failed to prevent such incidents that are occurring on a daily basis.”

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the issue must be taken seriously. He also called for avoiding rushing to the conclusion over mere speculation without a thorough probe. He recalled a similar incident before the 2016 Pathankot terror attack, when a superintendent of police was abducted and his vehicle was snatched.

“If the drones can carry drugs, they can also carry the weapons. There is genuine and justified concern among the people after these killings,” he added.

A poster being circulated on social media showed an outfit, terming itself Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), claiming responsibility for the killings. The poster reads, “….Tahreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) accepts the responsibility for the attack in which two policemen were killed. Such attacks will continue with more intensity in future against the officials in uniform of the Indian government. People are advised to resign from the army, police and the BSF, otherwise they will be targeted inside their houses.”

Police officials refused to comment on the poster. A senior counter intelligence official said, “We are probing all angles.”