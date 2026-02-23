Wrongdoing allegations against SGPC, SAD: Now, Giani Raghbir Singh seeks SGPC’s explanation in 72 hours

Days after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Golden Temple head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh to substantiate his allegations against the gurdwara body and also the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) regarding “corruption and wrongdoings”, the latter hit back on Sunday, saying SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami should give an explanation in 72 hours in response to the questions he raised. Giani Raghbir Singh, former Akal Takht jathedar, also said he would make a disclosure before the sangat (congregation) if Dhami fails to do so. Giani Raghbir Singh

On February 19, the SGPC executive committee, led by Dhami, asked him to substantiate his charges within 72 hours, failing which action would be initiated. The committee authorised Dhami to take appropriate action if Giani Raghbir Singh failed to provide written proof within the stipulated time.

Responding to the notice through a video shared on his Facebook page, Giani Raghbir Singh said, “...I made a request that scams or corruption be contained. Instead of giving an explanation and answering my questions, you gave me 72-hour notice. I ask you to give answers to our questions in 72 hours, failing which we will present answers before the sangat,” he added.

The head granthi, during a press conference in Jalandhar on Wednesday, had accused the Badal family of hurting Sikh religious sentiments for political gains and calling for a Sarbat Khalsa to “liberate” the SGPC.

As Akal Takht jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh had led Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) who, on December 2, 2024, pronounced a hukamnama (decree) for exit of Sukhbir Singh Badal as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), reorganisation of the party and revocation of Fakhr-e-Qaum Panth Rattan title conferred on party patriarch and five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal.

The SGPC removed him on March 7, 2025, triggering outrage in the community. However, he continues to serve as the head granthi of the Golden Temple.