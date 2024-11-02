Punjab: 2 drones, heroin recovered as BSF foils smuggling attempt in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday recovered two drones and one packet of suspected heroin at three different places in the border area of district Amritsar. Based on information from the BSF intelligence wing, the troops foiled the attempt of drone smuggling through the border. (HT File)

According to an official statement, one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight- 570 grams) was recovered by BSF troops during the night hours of October 31 at about 11.5 pm from a harvested paddy field adjacent to Pulmoran village of Amritsar district.

The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a steel ring and an illuminating strip was also found attached to the packet.

The first drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) was recovered by BSF troops at about midnight 12.30 am from a farming field adjacent to the Pulmoran village, Amritsar.

The second drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) was recovered by BSF troops at about 8.45 am from a farming field adjacent to the Dhanoe Kalan village of Amritsar district.