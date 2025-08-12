Bodies of a married man, woman found in parked car in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 25-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were found dead in a car parked near a government school in Garhshankar’s Satnaur village, police said on Monday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.(iStock Photo)

“Villagers spotted a black Maruti Alto parked on the outskirts of the village and got suspicious. When they went close and peeped in, they saw two bodies on the front seats. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took the bodies into custody,” said Gagandeep Sekhon, station house officer of Garhshankar police station.

Also Read | Bengaluru class 7 boy dies by suicide; Police probe possible ‘Death Note’ connection: Report

“Inquiries revealed that the man and the woman had left their homes on Sunday afternoon. Both were married and had two children each,” said Jaspreet Singh, deputy superintendent of police.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital in Garhshankar for autopsy. The cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy,” he added.

Also Read | JJ Hospital paediatrics HoD transferred after harassment allegations, student suicide bid

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding that the victims’ families have been informed and an investigation is underway.

NOTE: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).