JJ Hospital paediatrics HoD transferred after harassment allegations, student suicide bid

MUMBAI: The state government has transferred Dr Bela Verma, head of the paediatrics department at Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Government Medical College, to Government Medical College, GT Hospital, following allegations of harassment that surfaced after a resident doctor’s suicide attempt in June. Mumbai, India - July 19, 2025: Residents of the pediatric department at JJ hospital sit on an indefinite strike for harassment and discrimination from the head of pediatric department , at JJ Hospital, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

A government resolution (GR) issued on August 7 stated, “Dr Bela Verma, professor, paediatrics, is being unilaterally relieved from the institution with effect from August 7, 2025, to join the transferred place. There is no need for the Commissioner of DMER, Mumbai, to issue separate orders.”

The move comes after the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) submitted an inquiry report to the state government. The report followed complaints by postgraduate students and an indefinite strike by resident doctors in the paediatrics department.

The crisis began on June 16, when a final-year postgraduate student allegedly attempted suicide after sustained harassment. Resident doctors accused Dr Verma of verbal abuse, public humiliation, withholding ICU duties, and assigning unwanted postings.

WhatsApp messages sent by the resident doctor to the HoD a day before her attempted suicide paint a grim picture. In them, she described the toll the HoD’s behaviour had taken on her mental health. “…I am here away from home with no close family, with my mother fighting cancer… The cold behaviour you have always shown me has broken me from inside. I have been visiting the psychiatry OPD and was diagnosed with anxiety,” read part of the WhatsApp message. “This is my last cry for help to you. Please show some kindness. I am having nightmares and palpitations, and I can’t focus on my studies. I can’t endure residency anymore.”

Other resident doctors alleged that the student was repeatedly pressured over accusations of forging thesis data—despite providing counter-evidence—and was denied adequate academic guidance.

In the days after the incident, 42 resident doctors went on strike, supported by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) and other medical bodies, who demanded the HoD’s removal. The protest continued until July 23, after which doctors issued a seven-day ultimatum for her transfer, but continued to attend to patients while demonstrating.

“We wanted her to be transferred. We appreciate her contribution to the department, but the issues we faced could not be ignored. The student who attempted suicide is recovering and will return in a few days,” said a postgraduate student.

The HOD, however, had denied all allegations, calling them “false and misleading.” She maintained that she enforced discipline for patient safety and had raised concerns over errors in patient management and possible data discrepancies in theses.

While JJ Hospital’s internal committee had completed its probe earlier, the state government acted only after receiving the DMER’s findings. Dr Verma declined to comment further on the matter.