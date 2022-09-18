Punjab | 2 members of ISI-backed terror module nabbed from Tarn Taran

Two more members of an ISI-backed terror module, working at the behest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, were arrested from Tarn Taran on Saturday. Earlier on September 8, police had arrested three other members of this module with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED).

The two men nabbed on Saturday have been identified as Prabhjit Singh alias Prabh and Simranjit Singh alias Shimbu of Pakhopur village falling under the Khadoor Sahib sub-division.

Police also recovered ₹50,000 extortion money and a .32 bore pistol from their possession.

On September 8, Tarn Taran police had arrested three persons—Nachattar Singh of Bhathal Sehja village, Sukhdev Singh alias Shera of Gandiwind village and Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Naushehra Pannuan village. Police claimed that Nachattar had planted an IED in Kurukshetra.

“In the follow-up investigation, Prabh and Shinbu were arrested by our teams. They are close associates of Nachattar Singh. The duo had also been in contact with gangster Landa. They had been working to clear the consignments of arms, ammunition, explosive and drugs which were being smuggled from across the country at the behest of Landa,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

Sources said the two arrested men had also been extorting money from traders and other prominent persons of the area for the last several years.

20 more members of module identified

The SSP said they have identified 20 more members of the module working for Landa. “Our teams are working to nab them,” he added.

Landa, who faces more than 20 criminal cases, had fled to Canada a few years ago. According to police, Landa was the mastermind behind the rocket propelled grande (RPG) attack at the Mohali headquarters of the Punjab Police’s intelligence wing. Landa is also the prime accused in the case wherein an IED was planted under the SUV of a Punjab Police sub-inspector in Amritsar. Landa had come into the limelight after two Akali workers were shot dead by some gangsters in Patti last year. Landa had orchestrated the high-profile killings of the Akali leaders.

The SSP said their teams were also working to extradite Landa from Canada.