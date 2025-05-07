Punjab: 208 Aam Aadmi Clinics to come up in urban areas

The Punjab health department is planning to open 208 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in urban areas across the state, officials said. A senior official, pleading anonymity, said the earlier plan to set up AACs at subdivisional and district hospitals (secondary health facilities) has been dropped. It has been learned that state health minister Dr Balbir Singh did not approve the plan. The health department has asked deputy commissioners and civil surgeons to identify government spaces where AACs can be set up

The move had come under scrutiny given that AACs are a part of the primary health set-up aimed at providing basic health services to the scattered population at their doorsteps. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) had also opposed the move.

For the new plan, the health department has already asked deputy commissioners and civil surgeons to identify government spaces where the AACs could be set up. According to information gathered by HT, around 42 AACs, the maximum, will come up in Ludhiana.

“Around 208 AACs will be set up in the state. All these will be in urban areas. A letter in this regard has been issued to DCs and civil surgeons to find locations where these can be set up. Around 39 locations in different districts have already been identified and the rest are yet to be identified,” said a senior health official privy to the matter.

Health officials told HT that new AACs would be set up near the existing AACs wherever daily patient footfall is above 100. Currently, around 269 AACs have a patient footfall of more than 100.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the government will be giving ₹25 lakh for setting up AACs in existing government buildings, while ₹42 lakh would be sanctioned to set up portable cabins to start new AACs.