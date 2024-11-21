Menu Explore
Punjab: 3 accused wanted in murder, drug trafficking cases arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 21, 2024 05:50 AM IST

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) who were avoiding arrest in murder and drug trafficking cases

Jalandhar : The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) who were avoiding arrest in murder and drug trafficking cases.




Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said in a special operation, Ajay and Sagar, both residents of Jalandhar district, who were wanted in a murder case and had been declared proclaimed offenders on October 30 after evading arrest for 13 months, were nabbed.

He added they were part of a nine-member group that assaulted Narinder Singh of Dhandwar village on April 15, 2023, resulting in his death. Seven other suspects in the case were arrested on April 17, 2023.

Khakh said another drug peddler Jasbir Singh, who had been evading arrest for the past six years, was arrested while he was hiding in Gokalpur village of the district.

He was wanted in multiple cases registered under NDPS Act registered at different police stations in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts.

Follow Us On