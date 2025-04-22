Punjab: 3 IAS, 9 PCS officers shifted

The Punjab government on Monday transferred three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and nine Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers. Sukhjeet Pal Singh, a 2018-batch IAS officer, was given charge as additional secretary, health and family welfare, and additional secretary, housing and urban development (Representational image)

Sanyam Aggarwal, a 2012-batch IAS officer, who is director, higher education, was handed over additional charge as special secretary, health and family welfare.

Palavi, 2015-batch IAS officer currently posted as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, with given additional charge as head of the said department as well as special secretary, power, reliving Apneet Riyait. Palavi was also given additional charge as special secretary, new and renewable energy sources, reliving Sukhjeet Pal Singh of an additional charge.

Sukhjeet Pal Singh, a 2018-batch IAS officer, was given charge as additional secretary, health and family welfare, and additional secretary, housing and urban development.

Among PCS officers, 2012-batch officer Rakesh Kumar Popli was placed with the department of housing and urban development, to be posted as additional chief administrator (headquarters), replacing PCS officer Innayat.

Nayan, also a 2012-batch officer, was posted as joint secretary, water supply and sanitation, with additional charge as secretary, Punjab transparency and accountability commission, and member secretary, state SC commission.

Simmerpreet, a 2014-batch officer, was posted as Tapa sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and Jagdeep Saigal, a 2016-batch officer, was given responsibilities as joint director, local bodies department. Services of Vikas Hira, a 2016-batch officer, were placed before the housing department to be posted as additional chief administrator (ACA), policy, with the Punjab urban planning and development authority (PUDA). The services of Harjinder Singh Jassal were also placed with the housing department for posting as estate officer, Amritsar Development Authority.

Rishabh Bansal, a 2022-batch officer, was posted as Dhuri SDM.

56 tehsildars, 166 naib tehsildars shifted

The Punjab revenue department on Monday transferred 56 tehsildars and 166 naib tehsildars. In a press statement, revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and harassment of people at government offices.